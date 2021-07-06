Achraf Hakimi joins Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have taken no prisoners so far this transfer window. The French club have already recruited Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool and Gianluigi Donnarumma from Milan; now, according to Marca, they’ve signed former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter.

The 22-year-old Moroccan will head to Italy for a fee of €60m plus €10m in variables. Hakimi only joined Inter last season from Madrid for a fee of €40m plus €5m in variables, after spending the previous two seasons in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. Madrid had first refusal on him, but decided against activating it.

Hakimi was key for Antonio Conte as his team ended Juventus’ nine-year title-winning streak to claim the Scudetto. He played 37 league games, scoring seven goals and contributing ten assists.

Mauricio Pochettino will hope his addition can strengthen his side, who surrendered Ligue Un to Lille last season and were dumped out of the Champions League by Manchester City.