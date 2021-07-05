The reason why Barcelona cannot confirm Lionel Messi’s new contract

The precarious financial situation at Barcelona has been well-documented and the latest report into their economic situation has outlined their challenges this year.

Specifically, Goal.com have highlighted how the Blaugrana have a whopping €143.65m to pay this year in amortization payments – transactions that are the annual payment of the original transfers made for players.

This is so significant because this is part of La Liga’s salary cap on all clubs – with the Blaugrana’s current spending limit for the year topped at €347m.

That is a figure which includes salaries of all playing and coaching staff, performance-related bonuses and major outgoings on transfers.

The breakdown of that €143.65m in amortization payments is follows:

The most notable amortization outgoings: Miralem Pjanic (15), Frenkie De Jong (17.2), Philippe Coutinho (20), Ousmane Dembélé (24) and Antoine Griezmann (27).

Other amortization outgoings: Neto (8.7), Clement Lenglet (7.2), Francisco Trincao (6.2), Sergino Dest (4.2), Martin Braithwaite (3.6), Junior Firpo (3.6), Emerson Royal (3), Pedri (2.5) and Ronald Araujo (1.4).

In addition to this, the full amortization payment of €4.2m has already been processed for Matheus Fernandes, who was released as a free agent.

That explains why Barca are exceeding their budget limit of €50m, and why the contract renewal of Lionel Messi is particularly complicated – as the league will refuse to register it under its current guidance.