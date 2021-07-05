Spanish football morning headlines: Barcelona pulling out all the stops for Messi, Busquets sings Luis Enrique’s praises, Messi continuing to astound and inspire

Spanish football morning headlines for July 5th

Barcelona pulling out all the stops to keep Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta’s great goal since becoming Barcelona president for the second time has been to renew Lionel Messi’s contract with the club. He’s doing all he can to achieve it according to Marca; he and sporting director Mateu Alemany are getting rid of as much deadwood as possible to bring down the wage bill, as well as brokering an attractive deal with the Argentine and fashioning a sporting project he can get behind.

Sergio Busquets on La Roja: “We’re privileged to have a top coach like Luis Enrique”

Sergio Busquets’ stock is high this summer. The Barcelona midfielder transformed La Roja when he returned to the starting lineup after a coronavirus-enforced absence at Euro 2020, forming a delightful triangle at the heart of the side with Pedri and Koke. Spain play Italy in the semi-final on Tuesday and Busquets is full of enthusiasm for the tie according to Diario AS.

Argentina captain and free agent Lionel Messi continuing to astound and inspire at the Copa America

Lionel Messi’s name won’t be far from the headlines for as long as he’s playing football, an assertion most definitely the case this summer. The Argentina captain is leading his country at the Copa America, with a semi-final date with Colombia on the horizon. He’s also a free agent having seen his Barcelona contract expire last week; a renewal is likely but not imminent.

