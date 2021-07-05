Spanish football evening headlines: Why Barcelona cannot renew Messi contract, Sergio Ramos decides on new club and Atletico confirm signing

Spanish football evening headlines for July 5.

Why Messi contract is not renewed

The precarious financial situation at Barcelona has been well-documented and the latest report into their economic situation has outlined their challenges this year.

Goal.com have highlighted how the Blaugrana have a whopping €143.65m to pay this year in amortization payments – transactions that are the annual payment of the original transfers made for players.

That explains why Barca are exceeding their budget limit of €50m, and why the contract renewal of Lionel Messi is particularly complicated – as the league will refuse to register it under its current guidance.

Ramos decides on new club

Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos could complete his move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the next 48 hours.

French giants PSG have emerged as the strong favourites to sign Ramos with reports from Diario AS claiming he will undergo a medical tomorrow and pen his desired two year deal on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old ended a 16-year association with Madrid earlier this month with the two failing to agree on the terms of a new contract renewal.

Atleti confirm signing

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Portugal Under-19 forward Marcos Paulo has joined the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Brazilian club Fluminense, the club said on Monday.

Aged 20, he will go into the first-team squad at Los Rojiblancos and is likely to compete for a starting role at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.