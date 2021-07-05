Spanish FA launches ‘call to arms’ for UK based La Roja fans ahead of Euro 2020 semi final

The Spanish FA (RFEF) has launched a social media campaign to bring Spain fans to Wembley for their Euro 2020 semi final against Italy.

La Roja take on the Azzurri at Wembley tomorrow night with Luis Enrique‘s side bidding to reach their first major tournament final since 2012.

However, after playing their three group games in Seville, Spain have travelled to Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg for their knockout games.

Despite the UK Government giving the green light for 60,000 fans inside the stadium, around 75% of Wembley’s capacity, restrictions remain in place for travelling fans.

Supporters travelling from Spain are required to quarantine in the UK for ten days, as part of the current Covid-19 restrictions, with minimal numbers expected to make the trip.

But despite the block over international fans, the RFEF has posted a cheeky Twitter message on their official account, stating ‘if Pae-La is your favourite food, it’s time to say thanks. We need You!”

🥘 Si la paella es tu comida favorita y vives en Inglaterra, este mensaje es para ti: 🙋🏻‍♂️ ¡¡Te esperamos en Wembley!! WE NEED YOU!!! 🔗 https://t.co/z1L9SL5vHI#SomosEspaña#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/PZueSLhtG0 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 5, 2021

🌞 El sol de España es único. 🫂 Nuestros aficionados en el extranjero, también. Amigos españoles en Inglaterra… ¡¡ES VUESTRO MOMENTO!! WE NEED YOU!! 😍 ℹ️ https://t.co/z1L9SL5vHI#SomosEspaña #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/507rKNBbqm — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) July 5, 2021

Enrique echoed the message by calling on Spain fans based in the UK, who meet the current stadium access testing and Covid-19 guidelines, to try and secure a ticket.