Sergio Busquets claims Lionel Messi must be given time to decide within Barcelona extension talks

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has called for patience over Lionel Messi’s contract extension talks with the club this month.

Messi’s future has been a major source of speculation since the start of 2021 after his attempts to leave the Camp Nou were blocked last summer.

Ronald Koeman and club president Joan Laporta have both indicated their confidence over a new deal for the 34-year-old but nothing, but nothing has been agreed yet.

Messi became a free agent at the start of June after his previous contract with the Catalan giants expired and he is expected to restart talks over a newly created extension when he returns from international duty at the Copa America.

However, despite the frustration from fans over the lack of progress, Busquets claimed the delay will lead to a firm decision being made.

“Messi must be given time. I trust the president and the people who are working on this and the feeling that Leo has towards Barcelona”, as per reports via Marca.

“I wish him the best and hopefully the best is to continue playing together for many years.”

Busquets will captain Spain in their Euro 2020 semi final against Italy after returning to the starting line up after testing positive for Covid-19 at the start of the tournament.