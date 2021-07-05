Report: Man United lead Camavinga race; not a priority for Real Madrid, PSG

Manchester United lead the race for Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga with Real Madrid not thought to be intending to make a move this summer, report Marca.

The teenage midfield prodigy is out of contract at the Ligue 1 club next summer and it is believed he will be cashed-in on this summer rather than risk leaving as a free agent next year.

Camavinga, 18, was said to be worth €70m a year ago with Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both leading the race to land his signature.

Neither of those two clubs now see the player as a priority, while English side United are now said to be the major contenders for the player – whose market valuation has lost 50 percent in the past year.

The teenage sensation has gone from strength to strength for the Ligue 1 club, whom he helped to propel to qualification for this season’s Champions League and has grown into one of the standout players in the division, with his future featuring in Real Madrid transfer news.

The central midfielder became the youngest France international in over 100 years when he made his debut for Les Bleus back in October in the Nations League, aged just 17.