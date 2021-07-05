Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola to sign contract extension ahead of 2021/22

Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola looks set to sign a 12 month contract extension at the club following their La Liga return in 2021/22.

The former Athletic Bilbao midfielder took charge in Vallecas at the start of last season with the iconic Madrid-based club aiming to ensure a top flight return in 2021.

However, despite finishing sixth in the Segunda Division table last month, Rayo staged a dramatic play off marathon turnaround to overcome Leganes and Girona.

Iraola’s previous deal included the option to remain in the South of Madrid for the 2021/22 season on the proviso of achieving promotion back up into La Liga.

According to exclusive reports from Marca, Iraola has now completed contract talks with the board and the 39-year-old will sign a new deal in the coming days.

Rayo are expected to return to full pre season training from July 11 with goal keeper Stole Dimitrievski the only player away on international duty at Euro 2020.