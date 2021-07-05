Premier League pair Chelsea and Tottenham want Barcelona outcast Miralem Pjanic

Premier League duo Chelsea and Tottenham are rumoured to be tracking Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Pjanic is up for sale this summer, as part of a Camp Nou fire sale alongside other squad players which Ronald Koeman is willing to let go ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga campaign.

Koeman has been instructed to lighten the club’s bloated wage bill in the coming weeks as La Blaugrana look to continue their financial recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club have already opened talks to cancel contracts within their first team squad but Pjanic and French star Samuel Umtiti have reportedly rejected the chance to leave as free agents.

However, according to reports from Marca, Bosnian schemer Pjanic is attracting interest from England, despite managing just 13 starts in 2020/21.

Spurs were interested in him prior to his move to Barcelona last summer but he opted to join Koeman’s side over a switch to North London.

However, despite joining Barcelona for €60m less than 12 months ago, the financial crisis in Catalonia means they could now accept a fee for less than half of that for the 31-year-old.