Manchester United in talks with Rennes to sign Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga

Manchester United are in talks with Rennes to sign Eduardo Camavinga according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Camavinga’s contract with the French club expires next summer, so Rennes are open to selling the teenager for a fee in the region of €30m. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been linked with Camavinga in the past.

Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee – as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer. 🇫🇷 He’s one of Man Utd long term targets – PSG have always been interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

United are moving aggressively in the transfer market this summer. They’ve already secured the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and are also interested in Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. Securing Camavinga would be a real coup.

The Frenchman, born in Angola to Congolese parents, is only 18 but has already made 67 appearances in Ligue Un and clocked up close to five thousand minutes in French football’s top flight.

He’s also a full French international, having made his debut for Didier Deschamps side in August of 2020, and will travel to the Olympic Games to represent France later this summer.