Manchester City could go for Antoine Griezmann if they can’t land Harry Kane

Manchester City could go for Antoine Griezmann if they can’t sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur according to Mundo Deportivo. Kane, currently firing on all cylinders for England at Euro 2020, is a difficult get, with Tottenham reluctant to sell. Barcelona, however, are much more amenable given their financial issues. They’re open to dialogue.

Griezmann is an old desire of Pep Guardiola’s, and relations between City and Barcelona are especially fluid this summer. Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia have both left the former for the latter on free transfers already this window, and more business between the two looks like it could be in the offing. A part-trade involving Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo has been mentioned in some circles.

Griezmann is well-liked at Camp Nou and has performed well; the Frenchman provided 13 goals and eight assists for the blaugrana in 36 La Liga appearances last term. He is a high earner, however, second only to Lionel Messi at the club. Barcelona, currently ruthlessly cutting their wage bill to put themselves in a position to afford to renew Messi’s contract, may need to cash in on one of their more saleable assets.