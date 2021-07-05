Luis Enrique hints Pablo Sarabia will miss Euro 2020 semi final against Italy

Spain boss Luis Enrique has dropped a major hint that Pablo Sarabia will miss tomorrow’s Euro 2020 semi final clash with Italy.

Sarabia was forced off at half time during La Roja’s quarter final win over Switzerland in Saint Petersburg due to a persistent muscle injury.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger has missed the majority of this week’s training camp at La Rozas with speculation growing of Enrique planning without him at Wembley.

Enrique has now confirmed the 29-year-old is now likely to miss out against the Azzurri with no improvement in his fitness battle in recent days.

“Yesterday, Aymeric Laporte did not train and someone else for no special reason, because we gave him that option”, as per reports from Marca.

“They are all fit except Sarabia. Physically they are well and tiredness ends 45 minutes after finishing the quarter final game.”

Laporte is expected to be fit to continue at the heart of Enrique’s defence in London but Sarabia’s absence will force changes elsewhere in the starting XI.

RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo replaced Sarabia against the Swiss and he could start against Italy as part of a three man attack including Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres.

Image via Getty Images