Luis Enrique claims his players will deserve the credit if they clinch Euro 2020 glory

Spain boss Luis Enrique has continued his squad charm offensive ahead of their crunch Euro 2020 semi final against Italy.

La Roja face Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley tomorrow night as they bid for a place in the final against either Denmark or hosts England on July 11.

Enrique has opted for a consistently supportive approach towards his players so far at the tournament with under fire striker Alvaro Morata the main beneficiary of Enrique’s measured style.

The former Barcelona has continued his message of breeding confidence into his star names ahead of their last four showdown by claiming they will deserve all the credit if they clinch a first title since 2012.

“I am a leader, that is evident, but I am not on the pitch”, as per reports via Mundo Deportivo.

“The important leaders are those on the field.

“The difficult thing is to score goals and to press well and be attentive to keeping possession.

“If we are lucky enough to get to the final, it will be their credit.”

Enrique refused to give any hints over his possible starting line up and he could be limited to just one change to his starting line up with Dani Olmo replacing the injured Pablo Sarabia.

POSSIBLE SPAIN STARTING XI V ITALY

Simon; Azpilicueta, Torres, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Olmo, Morata, Torres