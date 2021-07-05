Cristhian Stuani signs Girona extension until 2026

Segunda Division side Girona have confirmed a long term deal for talismanic striker Cristhian Stuani.

The Catalan club dramatically missed out on a return to La Liga at the back end of 2020/21 after losing out to Rayo Vallecano in the play off final.

However, despite speculation over a mass exodus from the Estadi Montilivi over the summer, the bulk of the first team squad appear willing to stay on and launch another promotion push in the next 12 months.

Uruguayan Stuani was prioritised by the club’s board, amid growing rumours of top flight interest in the 34-year-old, despite an injury disrupted end to last season.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club wanted to ensure he ends his career with them, despite his previous deal ending in 2023.

His new contract commits him to Girona until 2026, with the former Middlesbrough hitman set to retire then, after turning 39 during the 2025/26 season.

