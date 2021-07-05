Carlo Ancelotti oversees first Real Madrid training session

It was a summer of change in the dugout at Real Madrid with Carlo Ancelotti returning to the hotseat at the club after six years away.

Monday was the club return to training after their short summer break and the Italian oversaw his first training session since his return to the Spanish capital was confirmed last month.

Great to be back at Valdebebas. Excited again and very motivated.#RMCity #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/W7t1IT5uLs — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) July 5, 2021

Outside of the managerial change, the club have had a relatively serene summer to date with David Alaba the only arrival to the first-team squad with Sergio Ramos the notable exit.

No Madrid players were representing Spain at this summer’s European Championships – the first time this has ever been the case at a major finals – and the club have no more representatives in this year’s tournament.

None of the Madrid players who were involved in Euro 2020 partook in Monday’s session as they have been granted a rest period by the club.

Alaves, Elche, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Granada are the other La Liga sides to return to training this week.