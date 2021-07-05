Barcelona star Pedri not feeling the pressure ahead of Spain’s Euro 2020 semi final against Italy

Rising Barcelona and Spain star Pedri has insisted he is not feeling any tension ahead of La Roja’s Euro 2020 semi final with Italy.

Luis Enrique‘s side take on the Azzurri at Wembley tomorrow night as they bid for a first major final since winning the European Championships in 2012.

However, despite not entering into the competition as one of the favourites to win it, Enrique’s charges have grown in strength during the knockout stages, with Pedri playing a key role.

The 18-year-old made 37 La Liga appearances for La Blaugrana last season and he has only missed one minute of action in Spain’s push to the final four this summer.

But despite the growing attention surrounding him, the Tenerife born schemer is taking all of it in his stride.

“The pressure suits me, but it’s not Pedri’s Spain. We are a great team and the group has determined our place in the semi-final”, as per reports from Marca.

“I just want to see if I can play in these games and do my best. I want to give my all for the team and work like everyone else.”

“The two teams have great midfields, with a lot of quality, and it is going to be a highly contested match in that area, and the win will be taken by whoever has the fewest errors.”

Pedri is almost certain to retain his place in the middle of the engine room for Enrique flanked by Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets and Atletico Madrid captain Koke.