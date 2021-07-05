Atletico Madrid confirm first summer signing

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have confirmed their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Portugal Under-19 forward Marcos Paulo has joined the club as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Brazilian club Fluminense, the club said on Monday.

Aged 20, he will go into the first-team squad at Los Rojiblancos and is likely to compete for a starting role at the Wanda Metropolitano next season.

Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa are currently competing for the starting slots in attack, although the club may look at signing Moussa Dembele permanently following his stint at Lyon.

Whilst Paulo has 14 goals for Fluminense, he is not an all-out striker and is primarily a player who likes to drop deep, show for the ball and cover lots of ground from a position predominantly on the left.

Despite his immediate family being Brazilian, the player has represented Portugal up until Under-19 level due to his grandfather, so already has a European passport and would not take up a non-EU spot in Atleti’s squad.

Image via Marca