Watch: Lionel Messi scores a trademark free-kick to seal Argentina’s place in the semi-final of the Copa America

Lionel Messi’s at it again. The Argentine, currently without a club following the expiration of his Barcelona contract this week, was unplayable at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico last night, assisting two and scoring one as Argentina beat Ecuador 3-0 to secure a place in the semi-final of the Copa America.

Argentine broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, when Messi assisted Rodrigo De Paul. They consolidated their victory in the 84th, when Messi assisted Lautaro Martinez.

Lionel Messi celebrating after the Argentina win vs. Ecuador at the Copa America. pic.twitter.com/Jdo1sn1WUE — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) July 4, 2021

The man himself put the final nail in the coffin in the 93rd after Ecuador were reduced to ten men, scoring a trademark free-kick to seal the deal; Messi whipped it to the keeper’s side, but there was so much pace and accuracy to his effort the goalkeeper couldn’t keep it out.

Messi now leads the Copa America in both goals and assists, with four in each. His Argentina will take on Colombia this Tuesday evening in the semi-final in Brasilia, while Brazil contest the other semi-final against Peru in Rio de Janeiro the same evening. A historic Brazil v Argentina final is on the cards.