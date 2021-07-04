Thibaut Courtois’ sister apologises for accusing Leonardo Spinazzola of feigning injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois’ sister Valerie has apologised to Leonardo Spinazzola according to Football Italia after accusing the Italian international of time-wasting through her brother’s Instagram account.

Courtois’ Belgium was taking on Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Friday evening in Munich, with Valerie in attendance. She was using her brother’s Instagram throughout the game, taking a video of Spinazzola receiving medical treatment during the game and writing; “That’s what we call tricks of the trade.”

It later emerged, however, that Spinazzola had ruptured his Achilles tendon. He had to leave Coverciano to undergo surgery in Finland today, and is expected to miss six months of action.

It’s a real shame for any professional, but especially one who was living the tournament of his life and had earned links with Barcelona, Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Italy will face Spain in London in the semi-final of the competition on Tuesday evening.

Valerie, a volleyball player for Stade Francais, apologised through her Instagram as soon as she realised the extent of Spinazzola’s injury. “So sorry to find out Spinazzola’s [Eurocopa] finishes like this,” she wrote. “I apologise for my reaction in the moment and I absolutely hope he has a good recovery.”