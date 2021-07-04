Spanish football evening headlines: Felix wants Renato Sanches at Atletico Madrid, AC Milan chase Coutinho and Pjanic and Umtiti reject Barcelona contract cancelations

Spanish football evening headlines for July 4th

Joao Felix wants Renato Sanches at Atletico Madrid in 2021

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix wants his Portugal teammate Renato Sanches to join the La Liga champions this summer.

But despite Lille’s stance on wanting €35m for the 23-year-old, Los Rojiblancos could have an edge, as Felix took a break from his surgery rehabilitation, to encourage him to move to Madrid via Instagram.

Read more here.

AC Milan eye Philippe Coutinho swoop ahead of 2021/22

Serie A giants AC Milan could offer Philippe Coutinho a surprise chance to leave Barcelona this summer.

Brazilian international Coutinho has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season and the Italian club could open talks with the Catalans.

Read more here.

Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic reject Barcelona’s contract cancellation offer

Barcelona stars Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic have reportedly rejected the club’s offer to cancel their contracts.

La Blaugrana are attempting to secure widespread contract cuts in the coming weeks, but with both players having two and three years left on their respective contracts, they have opted against the offer of a free transfer exit.

Read more here.