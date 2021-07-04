Sevilla confirm Marko Dmitrovic deal following Eibar release

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of Serbian international goal keeper Marko Dmitrovic following his release from Eibar.

🚨 @the_mitrovic1 es nuevo jugador del #SevillaFC y este lunes será presentado en el Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. 🔝🧤 ¡Bienvenido a Sevilla, Marko!#WeareSevilla #NuncaTeRindas — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) July 4, 2021

Julen Lopetegui has been linked with a move for the 29-year-old since the start of 2021 after he indicated a willingness to leave the Basque side when his contract expired in June.

Following Eibar’s eventual relegation from La Liga back in May, Dmitrovic was subsequently released from his contract, and he now joins Sevilla as a free agent.

The former Alcorcon man has penned a four year deal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and he is expected to battle with Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou for the No.1 jersey in Andalucia.

Czech Republic international Tomas Vaclik has already left the club following the end of his own contract with Dmitrovic providing a experienced option for Lopetegui.

In four seasons with Eibar he racked up 130 league appearances following his step up from second tier football with Alcorcon in 2017.

Image via Getty Images