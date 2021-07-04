Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic reject Barcelona contract cancellations

Barcelona pair Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic have reportedly rejected the club’s offer to cancel their contracts.

The Catalan giants are aiming to reduce the club’s bloated wage bill ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season but they are experiencing issues in offloading squad players.

As a result, the board have sanctioned the cancellation of contracts, to remove the financial burden of years of additional wages, with Matheus Fernandes already leaving the club this month.

However, according to reports from Marca, the club are now looking to agree similar severance packages with senior players as part of a major cost cutting project.

But, with Umtiti and Pjanic having two and three years left on their respective contracts, the duo have opted against the offer of a cancellation.

Umtiti is however open to leaving the club, if an acceptable offer comes in for him ahead of the new campaign, with La Blaugrana willing to accept offers in the region of €15m for the 27-year-old.