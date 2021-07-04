Real Sociedad lose out to Arsenal in Nuno Tavares race

La Liga side Real Sociedad have failed in a last minute move for Benfica star Nuno Tavares ahead of his anticipated switch to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has been tracking the Portugal U21 international since the start of 2021 as he aims to boost his defensive squad options at the Emirates Stadium.

However, despite initially appearing to be unopposed in their pursuit of 21-year-old, La Real entering the race to sign him last week.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the Basque side were willing to match Arsenal’s €7m offer and table a more lucrative contract proposal to the highly rated full back.

But Tavares has opted to stick with his original decision to join Arsenal ahead of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Gunners are yet to confirm the details of his move, but the transfer is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours, with Arteta’s squad returning to pre season training next week.

