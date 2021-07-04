Real Madrid eye shock Donny van de Beek loan move

Real Madrid could make a shock move to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan this summer.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be in the market for midfield reinforcements in the coming weeks as new boss Carlo Ancelotti aims to boost his squad options.

However, the Italian’s budget is set to be reduced to just one marque signing ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season, and other deals will be based on loans and free transfers.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Ancelotti has now highlighted van de Beek as a potential option, as part of a €2m season long loan.

The Dutch international has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford following his high profile move from Ajax in 2020, after the 24-year-old eventually opted for United over Real Madrid.

The reports states the agreement would not include a purchase clause as Ancelotti wants to keep his options open in the longer term.

Images via Getty Images