Pedri’s promises to shave his head if La Roja win Euro 2020

Barcelona starlet Pedri is one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020. The teenager has been incredible at the heart of La Roja’s midfield, playing nigh on every minute for Luis Enrique as Spain prepare for a crucial semi-final clash with Italy this Tuesday. Now, according to Marca, the boy from the Canary Islands has made a promise if Spain can lift the Eurocopa on July 11th.

Pedri confirmed that he’s a little tired having played so many matches this season but that, at 18, he still has miles in those legs of his. The midfielder also spoke about the strength of the group and the respect he has for Unai Simon. As for the promise, he said that he’d shave his head if Spain won Euro 2020.

Pedri has played every minute of Spain’s five games so far this summer, proving himself to be the king of the pre-assist and impressing with his ice-cold composure on the pitch. With Barcelona last season, his first in the elite, he played 37 games, scoring three goals and contributing three assists.