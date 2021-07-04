Luis Enrique putting in the hard yards ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final with Italy

La Roja are in giddy form, preparing to face Italy in the semi-final of Euro 2020 in London this coming Tuesday evening. Luis Enrique’s men edged past Switzerland on penalties on Friday to secure their place, after drawing 1-1 following extra-time. It was their second full-distance outing in less than a week following their 5-3 AET defeat of Croatia last Monday evening.

The consecutive knockout victories came after a tense group stage, where Spain were playing all three games at home in La Cartuja. They opened their campaign with draws against Sweden and Poland, creating a situation where they had to win in their final game, against Slovakia, to be sure they’d pass. They achieved that ambition with aplomb, beating Slovakia 5-0.

Luis Enrique has been the conductor of their success. He posted an image on Sunday morning of himself at Las Rozas, studying game-tape and preparing for the crucial clashes he’ll hope are in the offing. He’s made bold calls before and throughout the tournament, and he’s not going to stop now. He’s putting in the work to ensure said calls are as accurate as possible.