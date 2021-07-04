Joao Felix tips Renato Sanches for Atletico Madrid move

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has hinted his Portugal teammate Renato Sanches could join the La Liga champions this summer.

Sanches has flashed up on the radar of Europe’s biggest clubs in recent months after playing a key role in Lille’s 2021 Ligue 1 title win and again for Portugal at Euro 2020.

However, with two years left on his current contract in Northern France, any interested party will be quoted at least €35m for him.

But despite Lille’s stance on the 23-year-old midfielder, Los Rojiblancos could have an edge as Felix took a break from his surgery rehabilitation, to encourage him to move to Madrid via Instagram.

Diego Simeone is in the market for a new midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 season but as per reports from Diario AS, a possible deal is still a long way off.

Simeone’s is still waiting to confirm the future of Saul Niguez before making a moves with the Spanish international linked to Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United.

