Getafe confirm Vitolo deal from neighbours Atletico Madrid

La Liga side Getafe have confirmed the loan signing of Spanish international Vitolo from Atletico Madrid.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in Diego Simeone‘s plans in recent months with just three league starts in their title winning campaign in 2020/21.

That lack of a first team role has increased speculation over his future at the Estadio Metropolitano as he enters into the final year of his contract.

Getafe indicated their interest in a move at the start of 2021 but the initial stumbling block focused on matching his current salary with Diego Simeone‘s defending champions.

However, according to reports from Marca, a deal has now been reached to satisfy all parties, with Vitolo willingly taking a pay cut to remain settled in the Spanish capital.

The season long loan deal will effectively end his time with Atletico, as he will leave on a free transfer in 2022, with Getafe open to signing him if he impresses in the coming months.

