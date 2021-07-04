Barcelona offer Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti the chance to leave the club for free

Barcelona have offered Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti the chance to leave the club for nothing according to Mundo Deportivo and Football Italia. Juventus and Inter are reportedly interested in bringing the former back to Italy.

🚨 #NoticiaMD 💣 El Barça le da la carta de libertad a Umtiti y Pjanic 🟦🟥 El club azulgrana acelera en la ‘operación salida’ y busca sacar ya al francés y al bosnio para ahorrarse sus fichas ✍️ @ffpolohttps://t.co/jx5GJ6mf2N — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 4, 2021

The blaugrana need to lighten their wage bill by about €200m to create the space to give Lionel Messi the contract he wants, to are beginning to take drastic action to shift the deadwood they’ve accumulated over the years. Neither Pjanic nor Umtiti are in Ronald Koeman’s plans for 2021/22.

Umtiti, however, has rejected Barcelona’s proposal and is determined to see out his contract in Catalonia, while Pjanic is still considering the offer.

The Bosnian international joined the club from Juventus last summer in a controversial part-exchange involving Brazilian international Arthur. Pjanic, who has a hundred international caps to his name, made just 19 league appearances for Barcelona last season and failed to either score or assist a single goal, registering just 619 minutes in La Liga.