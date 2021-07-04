Barcelona loan Francisco Trincao to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that they’ve loaned Francisco Trincao to Wolverhampton Wanderers until the end of this coming season. The Premier League club will take over the Portuguese’s wage and have had a non-mandatory purchase option included in the deal.

❗ ÚLTIMA HORA ▶️ Trincão, cedido al Wolverhampton Wanderers 🔗ℹ https://t.co/WZt5kUoOhG pic.twitter.com/Tu0adgaRp2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) July 4, 2021

Trincao joined Barcelona last summer and spent last season in Ronald Koeman’s first team. The forward played 43 games throughout 2020/21, scoring three goals and contributing two assists. 28 of his appearances came in La Liga, seven in the Champions League, five in the Copa del Rey and two in the Supercopa de Espana.

Trincao began his career as a senior professional with Braga, breaking into Braga B before graduating to the senior side in 2018. He’s represented Portugal at U17, U18, U19, U20, U21 and senior level. He’s won the Taca da Liga with Braga in 2020, the Copa del Rey with Barcelona in 2021 and the U19 European Championship in 2018, a competition he finished as top scorer.