Watch: Gabriel Jesus sees red as Brazil knock Chile out of the Copa America

Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in the quarter-final of the Copa America on Friday evening at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos. Lucas Paqueta gave the hosts the decisive lead in the 46th minute, with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus seeing red two minutes later for a shocking high challenge.

Brazil are through to the Copa America semifinals 🇧🇷 They survive the second half with 10 men to defeat Chile 1-0. pic.twitter.com/mHlPqOrXv6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 3, 2021

Brazil managed to see the second half through, however, and book their place in the semi-finals. Neymar, formerly of Barcelona but currently of Paris Saint-Germain, played all 90 minutes, and could be about to face his old friend Lionel Messi sooner rather than later. Argentine play Ecuador in Goiania this evening.

RED CARD FOR JESUS 🟥 Gabriel Jesus gets sent off with the ugly challenge. pic.twitter.com/nLpxuE8uDb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2021

Brazil joined Peru in the draw for the semi-finals, who beat Paraguay 4-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra-time. Luis Suarez’s Uruguay face Colombia in the final quarter-final. Messi is the top-scorer in the competition so far, with three goals from four games, while the Argentine has also provided two assists; more than anyone else except for Neymar.