Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has confirmed his intention to retire at the club in the coming years.

Kroos has opened up over his plans for the future in the Spanish capital after confirming his retirement from the German national team following their Euro 2020 exit last month.

The 31-year-old remains a key cog in the Los Blancos midfield and with two years left on his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, he is unlikely to push for a move away.

However, Kroos is open to beginning talks on a new deal in the coming months, as he plans to end his career in Madrid.

“I think 2023 is very appropriate, as I will be 33 years old”, as per reports from Marca.

“I will decide whether or not to renew for a season or two as that is still open, but I am absolutely sure I will retire at Real Madrid.”

Kroos joined Real Madrid in a €30m deal from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and he has gone on to establish himself as one of their most consistent and decorated stars of the last decade.

Ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season he has already made 320 club appearances in all competitions alongside winning three league titles and four Champions Leagues.