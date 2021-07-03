Tomas Vaclik linked with Napoli move following Sevilla exit

Tomas Vaclik is being tracked by Serie A giants Napoli following his release from Sevilla at the end of June.

Vaclik opted to leave the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after three seasons in Andalucia due to his slip down to a back up role in the 2020/21 La Liga season.

Despite his reduced club role in the last 12 months he has impressed in goal for the Czech Republic during Euro 2020 with his national side bowing out at the quarter final stage.

According to reports from Diario AS, Vaclik has already rejected a move to Turkey, due to his preference of remaining in Spain next season.

However, he could be tempted by a free transfer move to Naples, due to the offer of a first team place, with Colombian international David Ospina linked with an exit in the coming weeks.

New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will be on the hunt for a new keeper if Ospina moves on with Vaclik open to signing a two year deal with any interested clubs.