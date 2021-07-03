Spanish football morning headlines: The reasons Messi’s not renewed, Simon following in Casillas’ footsteps, Jesus sent off as Brazil advance

Spanish football morning headlines for July 3rd

The reasons Lionel Messi is yet to renew at Barcelona

Barcelona are working around the clock to ensure that their Argentine captain Lionel Messi renews his contract. In recent days, a clear obstacle that’s emerged is the financial fair play requirements enforced by La Liga, but it’s not the only stumbling block preventing the deal from being closed according to Marca.

Unai Simon follows in the footsteps of Iker Casillas

Unai Simon has gone from hero to villain in the space of a week according to Diario AS. The Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper made a glaring error for La Roja against Croatia on Monday, but recovered to deliver a sober performance thereafter. Then, on Friday evening against Switzerland, Simon saved two penalties in the shootout, following in the footsteps of Iker Casillas, who famously stopped two against Italy back in 2008.

Watch: Gabriel Jesus sees red as Brazil knock Chile out of the Copa America

Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in the quarter-final of the Copa America on Friday evening at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos. Lucas Paqueta gave the hosts the decisive lead in the 46th minute, with Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus seeing red two minutes later for a shocking high challenge.