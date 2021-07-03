Spanish football evening headlines: Pablo Sarabia injury doubt for Spain, Martin Odegaard confirms no Arsenal return and Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

Spanish football evening headlines for July 3rd

Toni Kroos wants to retire at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has confirmed his intention to retire at the club in the coming years.

Kroos has already retired from international duty following Germany’s Euro 2020 exit last month and he wants to remain in the Spanish capital.

Spain star Pablo Sarabia doubtful for Euro 2020 Italy semi final

Spain‘s Euro 2020 quarter final penalty shootout win over Switzerland was marked by an injury scare for winger Pablo Sarabia.

According to reports from Marca, the 29-year-old will undergo further tests to assess the injury, prior to the squad flying to London for their Wembley showdown with Italy on July 6.

Martin Odegaard confirms no Arsenal return in 2021/22

Real Madrid midfield star Martin Odegaard has confirmed he will not return to Arsenal next season.

The Norwegian international is expected to play an increased role under Carlo Ancelotti in the coming months, as per reports from Caught Offside, but he has released an Instagram statement confirming an emotional goodbye to Arsenal.

