Spain star Pablo Sarabia faces fitness battle ahead of Euro 2020 semi final with Italy

Spain‘s Euro 2020 quarter final penalty shootout win over Switzerland was marked by an injury scare for Pablo Sarabia.

Luis Enrique’s side were held to a 1-1 draw with the Swiss in Saint-Petersburg after 120 minutes of action before La Roja edged out a 3-1 victory on penalties in Russia.

However, despite the positivity at full time, Enrique will be concerned over Sarabia’s fitness after the Paris Saint-Germain winger was forced off at half time with a muscle strain.

According to reports from Marca, the 29-year-old will now undergo further tests to assess the damage, prior to the squad flying to London for their Wembley showdown with Italy on July 6.

Sarabia was as a substitute option in Spain’s first two group games before playing a key role since then with a starting role and a goal in the wins over Slovakia and Croatia.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo replaced Sarabia against Switzerland and he looks to be the most likely option to start if he misses out in the last four.