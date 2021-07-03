Real Madrid and Barcelona confirm legends game

La Liga superpowers Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in a legends game in Israel on July 20.

Two sides made up of some of most iconic names pull on the famous Los Blancos and La Blaugrana jerseys since 2000 will do battle at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium.

According to reports from Marca, former Spanish international Albert Ferrer will once again take charge of the Barcelona team, in front of an expected capacity crowd at the 29,400 arena.

No legends matches have taken place since the 2019/20 due to an indefinite suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ferrer has already confirmed his squad for the game with Brazilian pair Ronaldinho and Rivaldo called up alongside former Portuguese winger Deco.

🔥 Barça Legends 🆚 Real Madrid

📅 July 20

📍 Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 2, 2021

Frank de Boer has also been included in the 13-man panel following his recent departure as the Netherlands national team head coach after Euro 2020.

Real Madrid’s team has not been confirmed but previous names in their legends games have included Luis Figo, Raul Gonzalez and David Beckham.