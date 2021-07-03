Philippe Coutinho offered to Milan to replace Hakan Calhanoglu

Barcelona are moving aggressively to reduce their wage bill this summer, and Philippe Coutinho is one of the men expected to be cut to facilitate that ambition according to Mundo Deportivo. His physical condition, however, makes a transfer impossible, so the only way he’ll be able to leave would be through a loan.

With that in mind, according to Tuttosport, his agent Kia Joorabchian has been touting the Brazilian around to several of Europe’s elite clubs, including Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu’s departure has left a void in attacking midfield for the Italian giants, a position Coutinho could fill. Everton’s James Rodriguez has also been mentioned in connection with Milan.

England is also an option. Liverpool is Coutinho’s preferred destination, but Jurgen Klopp has no interest in re-signing the playmaker. Leicester City are also an option. Coutinho is currently in Brazil, working to overcome the knee issues that plagued him last season; he contributed two goals and two assists in 12 appearances for the blaugrana.