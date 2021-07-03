Manchester United in talks with Real Madrid to sign Raphael Varane

Manchester United are in contact with Real Madrid about their French centre-back Raphael Varane according to the well-connected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. There’s no official bid yet submitted, however, and it’s not going to be a quick deal.

Personal terms, however, won’t be an issue. Madrid are still intent on retaining Varane’s services, but the player himself wants a new challenge and he’s top of United’s wish-list. Sergio Ramos, his partner at centre-back for so many years, has just left the Santiago Bernabeu upon the expiration of his contract. He’s expected to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Varane was a starter for the France during Euro 2020, a tournament his much-fancied side crashed out of by losing to Switzerland on penalties last Monday night. He was a key part of their World Cup-winning side, however, and has been at Madrid since joining from Lens a decade a go. Included in his trophy haul are three La Liga titles and four Champions League titles.