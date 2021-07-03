Manchester United considering swap deal for Paul Pogba and Real Madrid star Raphael Varane

Real Madrid could be open to a swap deal with Manchester United for Raphael Varane if Paul Pogba moves in the opposite direction.

Los Blancos are currently locked intalks with Varane over a contract extension in the Spanish capital following his end of international duty with France at Euro 2020.

Varane has consistently his preference for a delay in talks until after the competition due his involvement with Les Bleus.

However, speculation has increased over a possible exit, due to Varane lack of enthusiasm over a deal, and his current contract expiring at the end of the 2021/22 season.

United are long term admirers of Varane, with their interest in him stretching back over a decade, according to reports from Diario AS.

However, with a deadlock over a new contract and United unwilling to meet Real Madrid’s current asking price, the Red Devils could offer Pogba as a makeweight in a possible deal to drive the price below €50m.