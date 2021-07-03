Luis Llopis returns to Real Madrid coaching set up

Former Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis has returned to the club a part of Carlo Ancelotti‘s back room shake up.

Llopis is a well known figure in Los Blancos circles having worked at the club twice before, as U17 goalkeeping coach between 2005 and 2008 before returning as a senior coach between 2015 and 2018.

However, his most recent spell in the Spanish capital coincided with Ancelotti’s exit from the club in May 2015 with Llopis arriving back less than two months later.

He worked under Rafael Benitez, Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui before leaving to take up a role at Real Sociedad in 2018.

According to reports from Diario AS, the club have agreed a two year contract with the 56-year-old and he will start work immediately, with the bulk of Ancelotti’s squad expected back in pre season training in the coming weeks.

Llopis will work alongside Ancelotti’s son Davide, who has followed his father from Everton as assistant coach.

