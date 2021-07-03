Luis Enrique has already raised La Roja’s game, but he’s hungry for glory

Luis Enrique’s bulletproof self-belief has been absolutely key in helping La Roja raise their game this summer according to a report in Diario AS. Since the Asturian delivered his chosen squad list he’s been clear that Spain have what it takes to compete with the best at Euro 2020, and now they have a chance to prove it.

Spain play Italy in London this Tuesday in the semi-final of the competition, with England, Ukraine, Denmark and the Czech Republic on the other side of the draw. It’s the first time Spain have reached the final four of a major tournament since Euro 2012, a tournament they won.

In that, Luis Enrique has fulfilled his remit. His objective was to make Spain competitive again after several years of underperformance. But the Asturian isn’t satisfied. He’s a winner, and is intent on finishing the job and beating Italy to secure a place in the final, again in London.

It’s not been a smooth ride by any means. Luis Enrique battled controversy early doors following his decision to exclude Sergio Ramos and indeed any Real Madrid players from his squad, and had to deal with covid-19 absences pre-tournament. But he, and his charges, have come through unscathed, and now have the opportunity to write their own names in the history books.