Getafe want Atletico Madrid star Vitolo ahead of 2021/22 season

La Liga side Getafe want to secure a summer move for Atletico Madrid outcast Vitolo ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Spanish international has slipped down the pecking order in Diego Simeone‘s mind in the last 12 months with just three league starts in their title winning campaign in 2020/21.

The 31-year-old is into the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital and he is open to leaving the club due to his reduced first team role.

However, the main stumbling block to a possible move is rumoured to be Vitolo’s €6m annual salary with Getafe unwilling to match that.

According to reports from Marca, the two clubs are edging closer to a deal, with Getafe owner Angel Torres keen to secure an agreement.

Vitolo is willing to take a wage cut to confirm the move with Atletico prepared to release him on a free transfer in order to remove him from their bloated wage bill.