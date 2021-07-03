Carlo Ancelotti will not sign Sergio Ramos replacement in 2021

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not expected to enter into the summer transfer market to replace former skipper Sergio Ramos.

Spanish international Ramos confirmed his intention to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after 16 successful seasons in Madrid last month, after failing to agree a contract extension.

Ramos is now a free agent and the 35-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, but no deal has been confirmed at this stage.

However, despite Ramos’ departure, and the possible exit of Raphael Varane, due to his own contract stand off with the club, Ancelotti is happy with his defensive options ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Italian is confident David Alaba can fill Ramos’ void in the team with Jesus Vallejo or Victor Chust stepping up as a fourth centre back option, if Varane moves on in the coming weeks.