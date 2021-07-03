Barcelona leading cohort of clubs enraged by Luis De La Fuente calling up players for the Olympic Games without their permission

Barcelona are enraged with Spanish U21 and Olympic Games coach Luis De La Fuente according to Diario AS. De La Fuente called up Pedri and Eric Garcia for the squad to compete at the Olympic Games next month without asking the blaugrana. Garcia hasn’t played much football this season and will arrive at the Olympic Games rested, but Pedri has.

The boy from the Canary Islands has logged close to five thousand minutes in his first full season in the elite, playing a key role for Barcelona and now for Spain at Euro 2020. He wants to go to the Olympic Games, and will be joined by Spanish teammates Unai Simon, Mikel Oyarzabal, Dani Olmo, Pau Torres and Garcia on the plane to Tokyo.

The clubs who’ll be losing players to the Olympic Games, including Athletic Bilbao, Real Sociedad and Villarreal as well as Barcelona, considered writing a letter to the Spanish Football Federation to express their annoyance but ultimately decided not to. They are, however, infuriated with De La Fuente.