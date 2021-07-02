Xabi Alonso acquitted for the third time by the Superior Court of Justice for tax evasion

Xabi Alonso has been acquitted for the third time by the Superior Court of Justice in relation to the alleged crime of tax evasion that the State Attorney’s Office and the State Attorney attribute to the former Real Sociedad and Real Madrid footballer between 2010 and 2012, a timeframe in which he’s been accused of defrauding the Treasury of almost two million euros according to Diario AS.

Alonso was accused by the State Prosecutor’s Office and the State Bar of evading taxes by using a company named Kardzali, located in Madeira in Portugal, that enabled him to avail of a more hospitable tax regime. The Basque had transferred his image rights to Kardzali when he joined Madrid from Liverpool in 2009.

Alonso is currently coaching Sanse, La Real’s B team, and has been tipped as one of the most promising coaches in the European game. He led his side to promotion last season, taking them from the Segunda B (Spanish football’s third tier) to the Segunda (Spanish football’s second tier).