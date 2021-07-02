Watch: Jordi Alba puts La Roja into a 1-0 lead against Switzerland with a deflected effort

La Roja travelled to Russia on Friday evening to take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. Luis Enrique’s men beat Croatia 5-3 after extra-time on Monday evening to secure their place in the last eight, while Switzerland defeated favourites France on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw the same night.

Luis Enrique and his charges have come under serious criticism throughout the tournament, with Spain opening their campaign with two disappointing draws against Sweden and Poland at La Cartuja down in Seville. They broke their duct against Slovakia, however, hammering them 5-0, before seeing off a Luka Modric-led Croatia in Copenhagen. Spain has started to dream.

Expectation turned to excitement inside the opening ten minutes in Saint Petersburg, with Spain taking the lead in the eighth. The ball fell to Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba, called into the team to replace Valencia skipper Jose Luis Gaya, at the edge of the area and his well-struck effort nestled in the back of the net with the help of a kind deflection from Denis Zakaria.