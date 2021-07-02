Here are your Spanish football headlines for July 2.

Varane update

The situation of Raphael Varane is being described as ‘open’ with Diario AS reporting that the centre-back has not decided that he wants to leave Real Madrid.

It’s claimed negotiations over a transfer between Manchester United and Real Madrid are likely to be ‘long’ and with ‘surprises’ with a €45million fee being mooted.

Pjanic to be moved on

Miralem Pjanic is set to be moved on from Barcelona with the Catalan giants keen to get the midfielder out of the club this summer.

Pjanic joined last year on a controversial deal from Juventus and he has only played 19 times in La Liga since.

It’s said his preferred destination is Italy with early interest from former club Juventus, according to Sport.

Barca’s new CEO

Barcelona have confirmed the appointment of a new CEO with Ferran Reverter the new man in charge of everyday affairs at Camp Nou.

Reverter replaces Óscar Grau and will work under re-elected president Joan Laporta.

He has a tough job, too, with the club operating under the cloud of huge debt.