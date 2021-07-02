Sergio Ramos’ move to Paris Saint-Germain isn’t as advanced as previously thought

Sergio Ramos’ mooted move to Paris Saint-Germain still isn’t done according to L’Equipe and Mundo Deportivo, contrary to reports aired yesterday that hinted it was practically closed. A total agreement between the two parties is yet to be reached.

There was indeed a meeting on Thursday between Rene, Ramos’ brother and agent, and the leadership at PSG. Both parties are still confident of reaching an agreement.

The two hurdles that need to be cleared are the duration and size of the contract; a year’s contract, with the option of a second, is on the table, with the Andalusian demanding €12m per season.

Ramos left Real Madrid this summer after 16 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, an era in which he won 22 titles. The centre-back won four Champions Leagues with los blancos, the trophy that PSG desire above all else. His expertise in the competition is a key pull factor for the French side.