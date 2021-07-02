Real Sociedad want AS Roma stopper Robin Olsen

La Liga giants Real Sociedad are eyeing a summer move for AS Roma goal keeper Robin Olsen.

Olsen’s future is unclear in the Italian capital due to the incoming arrival of new boss Jose Mourinho with the Swedish international spending the last two seasons out on loan at Cagliari and Everton.

He is under contract at the Stadio Olimpico until 2023 but a lack of first team options in Rome has opened up the possibility of an exit.

Alex Remiro was ever present for Imanol Alguacil‘s side in 2020/21 with 38 league starts but Olsen would provide an experienced back up option.

According to reports form Diario AS, La Real can offer him a greater first team role due to their European participation, and they will make a loan-to-buy bid this month.

La Real’s previous No.2 option, Miguel Moya, is set to leave the club in the coming days after his contract at the Estadio Anoeta expired in June.

